Crews work to repair water main break in South Side Flats

PITTSBURGH — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats.

The break began at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Muriel and 11th Streets.

A Channel 11 photographer captured water gushing up from a hole in the road.

Pittsburgh Water said repairs should be completed by 7 a.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

