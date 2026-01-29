Crews working to clear massive ‘snow median’ on Beaver Falls’ main road

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — If you drive down 7th Avenue — the main street in Beaver Falls — you’ll see the massive snow mound in the middle of the road.

“Mind blowing,” said Willy Vason, owner of Chilly Willy Cheesesteaks. “It’s historical.”

Some people told Channel 11 the ‘snow median’ is a major hazard.

“When you can’t see past the median, it’s pretty scary because I actually almost got hit,” Keri McCullough said. “The car couldn’t see me, and I couldn’t see the car.”

It took crews several hours on Wednesday to clear just one block between 14th and 15th Streets. Channel 11 followed one of the trucks and saw it dump the snow in a vacant lot on First Avenue.

Mayor Kenya Johns said it will take several days to remove and relocate the snow.

“I know that’s the challenge sometimes,” Johns told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “People just say, ‘oh just dump it in the river’ and things like that. We legally cannot, and will not do that, so we’re just making sure we’re placing that in places it legally can go.”

Vason said he is pleased to see the crews working.

“It seems they’re doing the best they can with what they have,” he said. “A lot of the major hills have been taken care of. The side streets, like I said, are a big issue.”

McCullough, who lives on a side street, said a lot of people are still digging their cars out, and getting stuck.

“Be patient, and don’t go out unless you have to,” she said.

Johns said crews are working to clear those side streets and alleys.

“It’s okay to be frustrated, but just know we are trying, and we really are working diligently,” she said.

