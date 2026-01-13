Criminal charges pending after investigators seize alcohol from Pittsburgh restaurant

PITTSBURGH — Liquor enforcement officers say criminal charges are pending after a business in Pittsburgh’s South Side was selling alcohol without a license.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, investigators executed a search warrant at Kulcher Kitchen, located along East Carson Street, on Jan. 9.

During the search, liquor enforcement officers seized nearly 72 gallons of beer, more than 56 liters of liquor and $198 in cash.

