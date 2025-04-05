Crosby hat trick! Penguins overcome mistakes, overwhelm Stars

DALLAS — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were the better team for most of Saturday afternoon. Sidney Crosby netted a hat trick, his third being the empty-netter with 1:15 remaining in the game, and the Penguins surged past their mistakes and the Dallas Stars.

The Penguins scored four third-period goals for a 5-3 win over Dallas at American Airlines Center Saturday. Crosby had four points, including a third-period assist. Crosby’s three goals gave him 30 this season.

For the second consecutive game, the Penguins scored multiple third-period goals to erase a deficit against a playoff team. The Penguins held Dallas to 23 shots, while they had 40 on goal and 76 shot attempts.

The Penguins ended Dallas’s seven-game winning streak and 10-game unbeaten.

