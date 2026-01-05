Crosby named NHL’s Second Star of the Week after overtime goal keeps Penguins’ win streak alive

The Penguins have seemingly found their stride again recently, and the captain is being rewarded for the team’s success.

Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week ending Jan. 4.

Crosby recorded four goals, four assists and eight points in four games in the last week. That includes a game-winning overtime goal against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, keeping the Penguins’ post-holiday win streak alive.

He also broke history with that goal, becoming the first player in NHL history to record 50 career overtime points.

Crosby, who is riding a season-long seven-game point streak, led the Penguins to the most wins (4) and points (8) in the league in the last week.

Their success after the break has a lot to do with Crosby’s play, too. Since then, the Penguins rank first in wins (5), points (10), goals per game (5.00) and goal differential (+13).

Crosby has 24 goals so far this season, which leads the Penguins and puts him fifth in the league. He’s on pace to record 48 goals, which would mark the most by a 38-year-old in a single season.

