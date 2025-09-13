Crossover construction on the Parkway North to cause multiple ramp closures, detours

PITTSBURGH — The next big project on the Parkway North is underway, and it will impact drivers in the outbound lanes.

Work on a new traffic configuration from northbound I-579 to northbound I-279 started on Friday. The changes should be fully implemented by noon on Sunday.

Traffic from the Veterans Bridge will be crossed over into the HOV lanes. The exits at Route 28, Hazlett Street, Evergreen Road and Perrysville Avenue will all be closed. Drivers will instead have to continue to the Bellevue-West View exit, loop around, and then access those off-ramps from the inbound direction.

This work is part of a long-term repair project for bridges on I-579, which began after inspections found significant deterioration on several piers on I-579 and its HOV lanes.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the crossover is going to last. See the full detours below.

Northbound I-279 HOV lanes to Hazlett Street

From the northbound I-279 HOV lanes, merge onto mainline I-279

Take the Bellevue/West View (Exit 7) off-ramp

Turn left onto Union Avenue

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-279 toward Pittsburgh

Take the East Street (Exit 4) off-ramp

Turn left onto East Street

End detour

Northbound I-279 HOV lanes to Evergreen Road

From the northbound I-279 HOV lanes, merge onto mainline I-279

Take the Bellevue/West View (Exit 7) off-ramp

Turn left onto Union Avenue

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-279 toward Pittsburgh

Take the East Street (Exit 4) off-ramp

Turn right onto Evergreen Road

End detour

Northbound I-279 HOV lanes to Perrysville Avenue

From the northbound I-279 HOV lanes, merge onto mainline I-279

Take the Bellevue/West View (Exit 7) off-ramp

Turn left onto Union Avenue

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-279 toward Pittsburgh

Take the 19/Perrysville Avenue (Exit 5) off-ramp

End detour

Northbound I-579 to northbound Route 28

From the northbound I-279 HOV lanes, merge onto mainline I-279

Take the Bellevue/West View (Exit 7) off-ramp

Turn left onto Union Avenue

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-279 toward Pittsburgh

Take the To 28 North/East Ohio Street (Exit 2B) off-ramp

Continue straight onto East Street

Turn left onto East Ohio Street

Continue straight onto the 28 North/Etna ramp

End detour

Bedford Avenue HOV Lanes

The Bedford Avenue HOV gate will open to traffic approximately one hour before the end of any regular season Penguin’s game at PPG Paints Arena.

To accommodate post-event traffic, the left-hand lane of the I-579 crossover will be restricted with one lane remaining open for mainline I-579 traffic.

A single-lane of traffic will be maintained on the I-579 HOV lane from Bedford Avenue to the merge point with mainline I-579.

The Bedford Avenue gate will be closed when post-event traffic has cleared.

Mazersoki Way and Anderson Street HOV Lanes

The Mazeroski Way and Anderson Street/9th Street HOV gates will open to traffic approximately one hour before the end of major sporting event at Acrisure Stadium or PNC Park.

To accommodate traffic, the left-hand lane of the northbound I-279 HOV lanes will be restricted with one lane remaining open for mainline northbound traffic.

A single-lane of traffic will be maintained on the North Shore HOV lanes prior to the merge point with the I-279 HOV lanes.

The Mazeroski Way and Anderson Street HOV gates will be closed when post-event traffic has cleared.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group