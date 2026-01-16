Crowd gathers in Pittsburgh to call for an end to ‘immigration enforcement actions’

PITTSBURGH — A crowd gathered in Pittsburgh to calling for an end to “immigration enforcement actions” across the country.

The demonstration was held in Schenley Plaza in Oakland.

Organizers said they want local leaders to stop or avoid any cooperation with ICE. In a press release, they sent that message specifically to Governor Josh Shapiro, County Executive Sara Innamorato, County Sheriff Kevin Kraus and Mayor Corey O’Connor.

They also specifically called on District Attorney Stephen Zappala and other district attorney to prosecute ICE.

“That is why we’re braving the cold to be out here because people need to know that there’s solidarity with places like Minneapolis and other cities across the country where terror sweeps the streets because of federal immigration enforcement,” said Executive Director of Frontline Dignity, Jaime Martinez.

They expressed frustration about ICE going into schools, hospitals and daycares to make arrests.

They also called attention to the recent shooting and killing of Renee Good in Minnesota, calling it “the latest tragedy in a long line of ICE-perpetrated violence on everyday Americans.”

The demonstration was planned by the Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh, a youth-led justice organization. and other local groups, like Frontline Dignity.

