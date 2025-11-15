Crowds of Pitt fans spend the night camping out for College Gameday

PITTSBURGH — The excitement is building as No. 22 Pitt football prepares to host its first College Football Playoff Top-25 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.

Kickoff against No. 9 Notre Dame is set for noon. But the crowds started building for the sold-out game the night before.

Pitt students and fans started braving the elements on Friday night, camping out on the North Shore to get a prime spot for ESPN’s live national pregame show, College Gameday, which is in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2022.

“All our boys were together when we found out, and we were trying to plan when to get here. We started at 7 p.m., but it ended up being 4 p.m. Got an Uber here and we’ve been camping out ever since,” one student told our crew on Friday.

One of his friends called it a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Even larger crowds had gathered by the time the sun rose on Saturday morning.

College Gameday airs from 9 a.m. to noon. Most of it will be broadcast from the North Shore, with the final hour airing from inside Acrisure Stadium.

