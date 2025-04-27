Cruz has another big night, but Pirates fall short vs. Dodgers; Holderman takes loss in return

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Oneil Cruz homered on the first pitch of the game and drove in three runs, but the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 8-4 by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

How We Got There

Roki Sasaki’s first pitch of the game was off the plate away but Cruz hit it well enough to end up traveling over the center field fence to give the Pirates (11-17) an early lead.

But Shohei Ohtani began the bottom of the first with a double to center field and scored on Teoscar Hernández’s double to right against Mitch Keller. The Dodgers (17-10) then took the lead when Hernández scored on a throwing error from second baseman Adam Frazier.

