Cucumbers sold across US and Canada recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Cucumbers sold throughout the United States and in parts of Canada have been recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

NBC News reports that Arizona produce company SunFed on Thursday recalled cucumbers sold from Oct. 12 to Nov. 26. The action comes after the FDA notified SunFed of reported salmonellosis illness associated with the cucumbers.

The recalled cucumbers were sold in bulk cardboard containers marked with SunFed’s label or in generic white boxes or black plastic crates with stickers naming the grower.

According to the recall posted through the FDA, the cucumbers were sold in 26 states — including Pennsylvania — and several Canadian provinces.

Anyone who has the recalled cucumbers should not consume or distribute the produce. The cucumbers should be thrown out, and any surface they touched should be sanitized.

