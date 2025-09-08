Custodian for Baldwin-Whitehall School District arrested on child porn charges

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A custodian within the Baldwin-Whitehall School District has been arrested on child porn charges.

Michael Siar, 55, is charged with 22 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of criminal use of communication facility.

Whitehall Police said the investigation started on April 23 when the department learned the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 13 cyber tips.

Investigators with the Whitehall Police Department, with the assistance from the FBI Greater Pittsburgh Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and United States Secret Service, executed a search warrant at Siar’s home in May.

During the search, authorities said they seized several electronic devices that had multiple photos of child sex abuse material, which led to additional search warrants.

Police said thousands of photos and videos of young children engaged in various sexual acts were found on the devices during a four-month forensic examination.

Siar was immediately placed on administrative leave at the Baldwin-Whitehall School District on the day the search warrant was executed.

Police said he did not have access to the district’s school facilities, and do not believe any of the photos or videos found on his devices were connected to his employment at the school.

