Customers line up around the block to get one last pastry from popular Millvale bakery

MILLVALE — A popular Millvale bakery closed its doors Saturday after more than 30 years.

Tears were shed as customers made one final trip to Chatellier’s French Bakery. The line to get one last pastry wrapped around the block.

Customers tell Channel 11 that this is a sad day for Millvale.

“Everyone knows, you talk to anyone in Pittsburgh, they know Jean Marc,” McKayla Stoddart said.

“I mean, you’re sad that it’s closing, but you’re happy to see that he gets to move on and do something that he’s passionate about. It’s bittersweet, that’s a good way to put it,” Dom Davis said.

Bakery owner Jean-Marc Chatellier said he is ready to retire so he can spend more time with his family.

