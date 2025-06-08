Vehicle in Pine Creek shuts down Etna roadway; public asked to avoid area.

ETNA, Pa. — The public is asked to avoid part of Grant Avenue in Etna while first responders work on an incident that has the roadway closed.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that first responders were sent near the 7/11 on Grant Street around 11:40 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw a vehicle in Pine Creek with significant front-end damage. It wasn’t immediately clear how the vehicle ended up in the creek, or if anyone was injured.

The Etna Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area as Grant Avenue will be closed “for an extended period of time.”

Because of this closure, PRT’s 2-Mount Royal bus will be detouring, missing the inbound and outbound stops at Crescent and Sullivan Way.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

