Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott out for season for hamstring injury

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be out for the rest of the season as he undergoes surgery for a hamstring injury.

Prescott injured his hamstring in a 27-21 loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

Prescott, who signed a four-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys in September, will undergo surgery Wednesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Cooper Rush is expected to take over the helm for the Cowboys (3-6) for the rest of the season. He led the team to a 34-6 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. In 28 career games since 2017, he’s had a completion percentage of 59.7% with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

