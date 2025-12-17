Damar Hamlin distributes thousands of toys to local families during annual event

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — People lined up around Sto-Rox Area High School for Damar Hamlin’s annual toy drive.

Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and current Buffalo Bills safety, says this event is meant to bring the community together.

“To be able to make an impact on my community during the holiday season, I know how much impact it has because I was one of these kids,” Hamlin said. “I was just like them, so coming back always lets me know I can show them they can do whatever it is they put their minds to.”

This was the 6th event held through Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

Last year, the foundation helped out 1,000 families. It was expected to serve even more this year.

