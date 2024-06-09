Damar Hamlin holds basketball fundraiser at North Allegheny High School

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — As part of his weekend of charity events in Pittsburgh Damar Hamlin held a basketball game fundraiser with a star-studded lineup.

Several athletes and artists hit the court at North Allegheny Senior High School to raise money for Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

Tyler Boyd, Dejuan Blaid and Dane Jackson were among those in attendance at the game on Saturday.

Jackson said it’s important to show support to his fellow Pitt Panther and Buffalo Bill.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson also attended the game.

Damar Hamlin hit a buzzer-beater three to win the game.

Hamlin will be teaching CPR with the American Heart Association on Sunday.

