Damar Hamlin hosts hometown Youth Football Camp, All-Star Game

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks native and NFL player Damar Hamlin is hosting a weekend of events Saturday and Sunday.

The events are celebrating youth empowerment, sports achievement and community engagement in his hometown. The two-day event includes a youth football camp and a first-of-its-kind Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo all-star football game.

Both events are scheduled to take place at Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School in McKees Rocks.

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation is sponsoring the action-packed weekend.

Saturday 300 young Pittsburgh-area athletes will participate in the youth football camp. Sunday, high school senior football players from the Pittsburgh and Buffalo regions will compete in an all-star game.

The youth football camp, for Pittsburgh-area youth ages 5–14, is taking place at 11 a.m. on the football field at Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School. Hamlin, will coach on the field, offering football fundamentals, mentorship and motivation.

The all-star football game will be held Sunday at the same location. Gates for the game open at 6 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $10 at the gate.

The game features 40 players from 27 high schools across the Pittsburgh region and 40 players from seven high schools across the Buffalo region. These high school senior football players will battle it out one final time before taking the next step in their journey.

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