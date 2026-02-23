Dan Rooney: NFL Draft could bring 500,000 visitors, $200M economic impact to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — For Dan Rooney III, bringing the NFL Draft to Pittsburgh is personal.

“I think about what the guys before me would think,” Rooney said Thursday morning during a fireside chat-style conversation at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Member Forum event. “At how special they would look at this opportunity for Pittsburgh. It’s not a Steelers event. It’s a Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania event. And that’s something we take very seriously in terms of utilizing our platform to make the region better.”

Rooney, vice president of business development for the Steelers, was on hand for a one-on-one talk about the 2026 NFL Draft and its regional impact. The talk was the finale of the event, which included a presentation on future economic outlook by Russell Mills, the regional executive of the Pittsburgh Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, as well as two panel discussions around infrastructure development and workforce development, respectively.

Rooney, whose father, Art Rooney II, is the principal owner and president of the Pittsburgh Steelers, said the organization is looking at the draft as a chance to inject some economic opportunity into the area.

