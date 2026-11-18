Props from an iconic movie filmed in Pittsburgh are up for auction.

Propstore Auction’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction - London Winter 2026 - features multiple props from “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Batman’s Batpod is expected to be sold for between £450,000 and £900,000. The prop was used in both “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The auction website says the vehicle features a custom-made chassis with 31-inch Hoosier racing tires and a 450cc single-cylinder engine taken from a Honda CRF450X.

It was well-used during production and promotion of the films, so there is some wear on the body panels, corrosion on the chassis and damage to the left gun mount from on-set use.

It is sold in a non-functional “rolling only” condition. It is drained of all fluids, and the battery, fuel tank and throttle controls have been removed.

Batman’s mask, also used in “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises,” is expected to sell for £50,000 and £100,000.

The cowl, marked “Hero 5” within, is made of urethane and the holes for the eyes, nose and mouth have been worn down to provide extra comfort and grip during wear. Defined lines and a menacing scowl are sculpted into the brow and cheeks.

The item has some light wear to the urethane from use and age, and slight misshaping around the mouth.

Batman’s Utility Belt from “The Dark Knight Rises” is also up for auction, expected to sell for between £15,000 and £30,000.

Every Batman has its own take on the utility belt, and Christian Bale is no different. This prop is a military-inspired redesign of the Batman Begins outfit. It features static tubes and pouches secured with metal fittings and is finished in bronze paint, with the belt buckle’s center piece — a shape made to vaguely resemble a highly simplified bat emblem — finished in black.

There is wear consistent with on-set use, handling and age.

Bidding for the props ends on Dec. 4. Click here to see all props up for auction. Click here to see all Batman props up for auction.

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