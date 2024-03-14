Local

Data stolen in Washington County breach contained personally identifiable information, update says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Data stolen when hackers targeted Washington County’s government contained personally identifiable information, according to the latest update from leaders.

The county was targeted on Jan. 24, taking its system completely offline.

On March 5, leaders discovered the data stolen contained personally identifiable information.

The county began reviewing the stolen data, and leaders said the process is ongoing.

Impacted people will receive written notice. The county will provide complimentary credit monitoring services where appropriate.

The county is encouraging people who may be impacted to take appropriate steps to protect their personal information. People who could be impacted should closely monitor their financial accounts and credit reports. Any unusual activity should be submitted to police.

“We take seriously our responsibility to protect the county’s computer network and the data we store within it. We are emerging from this incident stronger than before and remain committed to reinforcing strong cyber practices designed to protect the people of Washington County,” Chairman of the County Commissioners Nick Sherman said.

