These NFL legends & players will announce selections at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Legends and players representing all 32 NFL clubs are scheduled to make selections during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, with plenty of Steelers, Pitt and Pennsylvania ties throughout the list.

>>> Pittsburgh NFL Draft: What you need to know <<<

Round one of the draft will begin Thursday night, April 23, followed by rounds two and three on Friday, April 24, and rounds four to seven on Saturday, April 25.

This is the first year Pittsburgh has hosted the draft since 1948. As many as 700,000 people are expected to visit the city for draft week.

These NFL legends, including nine Pro Football Hall of Famers, will be on site during the draft:

Ronde Barber (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Class of 2023)

Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2015)

Jimbo Covert (Chicago Bears, Class of 2020)

Tony Dorsett (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 1994)

Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions, Class of 2021)

Curtis Martin (New York Jets, Class of 2012)

Drew Pearson (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 2021)

John Stallworth (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2002)

Dwight Stephenson (Miami Dolphins, Class of 1998)

These four active players will help announce their clubs’ selections on day two:

Seven announcers on day two attended the University of Pittsburgh:

Dorsett (representing the Dallas Cowboys)

Conner (Arizona Cardinals)

Covert (Chicago Bears)

Andy Lee (San Francisco 49ers)

Bill Maas (Kansas City Chiefs)

Martin (New York Jets)

O’Neill (Minnesota Vikings)

Ten presenters are Pennsylvania natives:

Marques Colston (Harrisburg, representing New Orleans)

Conner (Erie)

Covert (Conway)

Dorsett (Rochester)

John Kuhn (York, representing Green Bay)

Maas (Philadelphia)

Martin (Pittsburgh)

Pat McAfee (Plum, representing Indianapolis)

Matt Millen (Hokendauqua, representing Las Vegas)

Paul Posluszny (Butler, representing Jacksonville).

Click here for the current list of players and legends who will be on site.

Click here for more 2026 NFL Draft coverage.

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