Date night turns into $20K payout for couple who hit 2 jackpots at Westmoreland County casino

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A lucky couple hit the jackpot — individually — at a Westmoreland County casino recently.

A Clearfield County couple, Randall and Theresa Davidson, visited Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Greensburg last week for a night out. Then something incredible happened — a total of $15 in bets turned into a payout of over $20,000 combined.

The casino says the Davidsons both hit jackpots within two minutes of each other.

“It’s such a beautiful story for us to be able to tell — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness, and we are truly so happy for this beautiful couple,” said Sean Sullivan, Live! Casino Pittsburgh general manager.

