PITTSBURGH — Two American alternative-rock bands will be coming to Pittsburgh while on tour this fall.

A Day to Remember and Yellowcard just announced the Maximum Fun Tour, which will hit cities across North America, including PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Nov. 5.

Tickets go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. at either band’s website.

