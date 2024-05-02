Daylight lane closures begin next week on McKnight Road

Lane closures on McKnight Road in the City of Pittsburgh and Ross and McCandless townships will continue Monday, May 6, weather permitting.

McKnight Road will be down to a single lane in each direction between East Street and the Evergreen Road/Babcock Boulevard interchange daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, May 10.

Crews will conduct inlet, drainage pipe, curb gutter, and mountable curb replacement operations. Motorists will still have access to the businesses along the corridor.

The work is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project. Work will include bridge and culvert preservation, milling and paving, base repairs, drainage upgrades and repairs and other work.

Restrictions will also include a 12-day closure of the Nelson Run Road interchange, two weekend closures at the Venture Street intersection and several overnight ramp closures for paving operations and structure repairs before work concludes in the spring of 2025.

