Dead mice found in dining room of Pittsburgh Waffles INCaffeinated, inspection report says

PITTSBURGH — A chain breakfast restaurant’s location in Pittsburgh’s South Side was hit with a consumer alert.

Inspectors found a dozen violations at the Waffles INCaffeinated location on East Carson Street on Tuesday, including three that are considered high-risk of causing foodborne illness.

Those high-risk violations were identified as cold holding temperatures, cleaning and sanitation, and pest management — which is a repeat violation.

According to the inspection report, rodent droppings were found throughout the restaurant, including underneath all dining booths, and 18 dead mice were found on glue traps beneath the booths. Inspectors require the restaurant to remove all rodent droppings and dead mice, thoroughly clean and disinfect the premises and increase the frequency of professional pest control.

Additionally, raw eggs and cheese were found stored at too warm of temperatures in a cooler, there was “severe accumulation” of a black mold like substance in the ice machine and old food was found on kitchen equipment.

Other lower level violations cited in the inspection report include kitchen floors with excessive grease build up, ventilation issues, an expired health permit on display and staff items stored in food preparation areas.

Click here for the full report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group