Deer Lakes High School athlete gets his time to shine on the court

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Deer Lakes High School Lancers stepped up in a big way last Friday night by showing everyone plays an equal part on the team. A high school athlete with Down syndrome got his moment in the spotlight during the game.

The moment when Carrson Vioral, 17, stepped onto the basketball court to play on Jan. 12, was his first time since making the team.

The crowd cheered him on.

Then, Carrson got the ball and took a shot. He missed but tried again.

“I never give up. I won’t,” Vioral said.

It took him a few times, but he finally made a basket. And then two more after that.

The Deer Lakes High School Junior - jersey #40 - spoke about that moment.

“It was awesome,” said Vioral. “I liked it a lot. It’s my favorite thing to do. Basketball is my favorite sport.”

The Deer Lakes Lancers were playing against Valley High School. But before the matchup, Carrson’s teammates came up with a game plan.

“It’s his first year playing basketball. He seems to love it. He comes to every practice, works hard,” said Luca Mangieri, Vioral’s teammate. “We talked to the coaches and were like, ‘Let’s get Carrson in.’ Carrson wanted to play. We wanted Carrson to play.”

Vioral was grateful for the chance.

“They’re just awesome guys,” he said. “It was amazing.”

He went on to score six points that night.

“I was still at work,” said Anna Vioral, Carrson’s mom. “I missed a good chunk of what had happened so they’re sending me their videos and I’m crying at work.”

Carrson has Down syndrome and his proud mom said he’s been practicing night and day waiting for this opportunity.

“I’ve never seen such team collaboration between both teams,” Anna Vioral said. “I have to say, Coach Bellisario was amazing. He said, ‘Let’s just put him out there and see what he can do and if he can practice three days a week, great. If he can practice six days a week, that’s even better.’”

When the game ended with a Lancers victory, Carrson was handing out high fives and hugs - something his teammates won’t soon forget.

“It was just amazing to see him smile and how happy he was,” Mangieri said. “That hug that he gave me, I’ll remember that one for a while. That was a special moment.”

You can watch Carrson and his team hit the floor on their homecourt on Tues. Jan 23.

