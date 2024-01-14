Report: Steelers-Bills game was nearly moved to Atlanta

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Steelers-Bills game was nearly moved to Atlanta before the government stepped in to keep the game in Buffalo, according to a report by the Buffalo News. State officials stepped in to get the game moved from Sunday to Monday instead of changing it to a neutral site instead, thus giving the Bills a home game.

A change in location in severe weather conditions is league standard. This would not have been that surprising to see, but with New York Governor Kathy Hochul pushing to keep it in Buffalo, the only way to do it safely was to move the day of the game.

The game will now be played on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The forecast in the Buffalo area is calling for winds gusting up to 65 mph and sustained winds of 30 mph.

