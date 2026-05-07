Del Monte Foods plans central hub in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH —

Del Monte Foods is planning a central hub in Pittsburgh.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. announced on Thursday that it has chosen the Steel City as a new hub for its food division.

“Pittsburgh has been an important part of our story for more than two decades,” Fresh Del Monte Chairman and CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh said. “As we look ahead, we are proud to deepen our presence here while continuing to invest in the people, partnerships and community that have supported us over the years.”

Del Monte Foods’ connection with Pittsburgh began in 2002, when it acquired several brands from Heinz, including StarKist, 9Lives, and Nature’s Goodness.

The brand relocated from the North Shore to Penn Center West in Robinson Township in 2021.

Now, Del Monte says Pittsburgh will be home to the food division’s senior leadership and core functions, such as supply chain, finance, commercial operations and research and development.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. sells products in more than 90 countries. The Del Monte brand has operated for more than 140 years.

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