Delta Air Lines resumes nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Salt Lake City

PITTSBURGH — Delta Air Lines is bringing back nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Salt Lake City.

The daily service from Pittsburgh International Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport will resume on Nov. 23.

Before the announcement, Salt Lake City International Airport was the largest unserved market from Pittsburgh, the airline said. Delta started offering the route in 2018 but paused it in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited Delta is resuming its nonstop service to Salt Lake City, a western market very popular with our business and leisure travelers,” said Bryan Dietz, senior Vice President of Air Service & Commercial Development at PIT. “This is another huge win for PIT’s growing service portfolio to the Western United States market and an indicator of the region’s strong post-pandemic recovery.”

Flights from the Steel City will leave at 5:40 p.m. and arrive in Utah at 8:12 p.m. local time, the airline said. The return flight departs Salt Lake City at 11 a.m. and comes back to Pittsburgh at 4:39 p.m. local time.

Tickets for the serve go on sale on Saturday, June 22.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group