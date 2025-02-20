Demolition efforts begin to address certain neglected properties in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — Several eyesore properties are coming down this week in Homewood South as part of a collective effort to rid the neighborhood of blighted properties.

Demolition started this week on North Homewood Avenue. Crews leveled two buildings in the 600 block and will then move on to four buildings in the 800 block.

“Oh, we’re very excited about that, because it’s going to be a signal for some life here in North Homewood Avenue,” said Jay Gilmer, executive director of Operation Better Block.

Their building is across the street from some of the condemned buildings on the demolition list and next door to another that will come down.

“The building across the street from us has a facade that’s separating from the structure, so it might fall down any day. So it’s a safety hazard, in addition to being a fire hazard. It’s already been burned at least once,” Gilmer said.

11 Investigates uncovered months ago there are nearly 2,000 condemned buildings in Pittsburgh city limits. Some are falling and collapsing on their own. Others are being set on fire, attracting pests or are a source of neighborhood blight.

“All research indicates that the neighborhood environmental conditions affect people’s attitudes,” Gilmer said. “We don’t want kids to have to walk by these rundown buildings that are ready to be torn down when they go to school. We want them to see things that are going to be appealing and be attractive.”

All of the properties being demolished are now owned by the city of Pittsburgh or the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Another seven lots in Homewood South are being remediated and readied for redevelopment.

The city allocated $2 million in America Rescue Plan funds to the URA for the project. It is part of a long-term strategy to clean up blight and prepare lots for redevelopment.

“That’s what we’re looking forward to. We’ve been looking forward to that for a long time.” Gilmer said. “We want to see new developments that include housing, that include multi-purpose spaces, that include retail and commercial, so that people can find what they need in their neighborhood.”

The URA said demolition and remediation work could last through late spring. The URA said it is not expecting streets and sidewalks to have to close during construction.

