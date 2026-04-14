Demolition of historic Penn McKee Hotel in McKeesport underway

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews began demolishing the historic Penn McKee Hotel, marking the end of an era for a building that once hosted moments of both local and national significance.

“If it happened to McKeesport, it happened in the Penn McKee Hotel,” said Mayor Tommy Maglicco. “Things like the Kennedy and Nixon debate — two congressmen took a train from Washington, D.C., to McKeesport and debated here.”

Maglicco says the city took over the building in 2018, but studies on the building found that repairs would have been too expensive.

KU Resources, the consultant tasked with overseeing the demolition, also says it’s tough to see a piece of history in its final days.

“It’s hard,” said Dominick Anselmo of KU Resources. “I’m a history buff and very nostalgic. My father was just showing me pictures of my grandmother and grandfather in the ballroom that they’re tearing down right now, having an anniversary dinner.”

“Progress is important,” Anselmo continued. “The city needs to be moving forward, and sometimes you have to let go of pieces of the past even though you keep them in your mind and your heart as you’re looking into the future. You want to incorporate that history into the future, but you do have to move forward, and unfortunately, the Penn McKee just couldn’t be saved.”

Once demolition is complete, the city plans to redevelop the site into a public space. Initial plans include creating a large green area, with the possibility of adding features such as a courtyard while honoring the hotel’s legacy.

“We plan on paying homage to that history,” said Maglicco. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to pay tribute to this building and make it a better place for families to enjoy this part of McKeesport.”

Demolition is expected to take about 70 days.

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