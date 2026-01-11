Demolition of old Salina Bridge could cause traffic delays

Drivers should expect traffic delays or intermittent stoppages on the new Salina Bridge (Route 1060) on Monday.

PennDOT says the temporary traffic impacts are a precautionary measure while crews demolish the former Salina Bridge.

The work is weather-dependent.

PennDOT asks drivers to exercise caution, remain alert and follow posted signs.

The demolition of the work is part of the $33.2 million project that spurred the construction of a new superstructure providing a vital connection between Belle Township in Westmoreland County and Kiskiminetas Township in Armstrong County.

The project is expected to wrap up in late 2026.

