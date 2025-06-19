Demolition of Washington County Mall expected to start next week

After sitting empty for more than a decade, the long-vacant Washington Mall is finally set to come down.

Washington County Commissioners have approved nearly $6 million in blight funding to demolish the dilapidated property, which once housed popular stores like Toys R Us, JCPenney, Kmart, and a movie theater.

The demolition could begin as early as next week.

