Local

Demolition of Washington County Mall expected to start next week

By WPXI.com News Staff
Demolition of Washington County Mall expected to start next week After sitting empty for more than a decade, the long-vacant Washington Mall is finally set to come down. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

After sitting empty for more than a decade, the long-vacant Washington Mall is finally set to come down.

Washington County Commissioners have approved nearly $6 million in blight funding to demolish the dilapidated property, which once housed popular stores like Toys R Us, JCPenney, Kmart, and a movie theater.

The demolition could begin as early as next week.

Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is learning more about the project’s time line. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. to learn what the project will look like.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read