Details of first PiratesFest in 5 years revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed what fans can expect when they attend the first PiratesFest in five years.

The free event returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 6 and boasts activities the entire family will enjoy, like free autograph sessions for kids, prizes, games, opportunities to purchase tickets and live events. There will also be ticketed autograph sessions, and the proceeds of those sessions benefit Pirates Charities.

The general public can attend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and season ticket holders will have early access beginning at 9 a.m. The full schedule of events is below:

Pirates Autograph Sessions: Pirates players, coaches and alumni will be signing autographs for fans who purchase tickets to the individual autograph groups.

9:00 a.m. season ticket holders only – Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski, David Bednar, Andy Van

Slyke

11:00 a.m. – Oneil Cruz, Liover Peguero, Joshua Palacios, Quinn Priester

1:00 p.m.– Andrew McCutchen, Connor Joe, Marco Gonzales, Jason Grilli

3:00 p.m. – Mitch Keller, Jared Triolo, Henry Davis, Neil Walker

5:00 p.m. – Ke’Bryan Hayes, Colin Holderman, Alika Williams, Bob Walk

FREE KIDS Autograph Sessions: Pirates players will be signing FREE autographs and meeting with kids 14 and under throughout the day.

PiratesFest Main Stage will feature:

10:30 a.m.: Ask Pirates Management

11:30 a.m.: Pirates Pals

12:00 p.m.: Bat Trick Demo with Savannah Bananas’ Alex Ziegler

12:30 p.m.: Clubhouse Cookin’ N’At

1:00 p.m.: Pierogy Eating Contest

1:30 p.m.: Young Bucs Q&A

2:30 p.m.: Kids Press Conference

3:30 p.m.: Coaches Corner

4:00 p.m.: Bucco Family Feud

Other events and activities

PiratesFest Little Buccos Field

Diamond Kinetics Swing Match and Batting Cages

Race a Pierogy

Parrot Bounce House

Mascot Appearances: featuring the Pirate Parrot, Pierogies and special guests from the Altoona Curve

and Indianapolis Indians

Face Painting, Caricatures, Balloon Artist, Stilt Walker, Juggler, Magician

Pop-Up Fanatics Team Store

Concessions: Available for purchase including traditional ballpark fare and more.

Pirates Charities Raffles: Fans are encouraged to visit the Pirates Charities booth to purchase raffle

tickets for the Mystery Autograph Sale with chances to win items signed by Pirates players. Tickets will

be on sale inside PiratesFest with all proceeds benefiting Pirates Charities.

