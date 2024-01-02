Steelers get huge T.J. Watt injury news

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt downplayed his injury against the Seattle Seahawks, stating that he should be able to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

I’ll be ready to go for Saturday, no worries,” Watt said.

Watt has won the team’s MVP Award for the fourth time in five years with the team. He did not win it last year after suffering torn pectoral muscle, and ceded it to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Watt is now back on top after being voted by his teammates for the award.

