Butler County family believes fire that left them homeless was sparked by their pet pig

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — A New Year’s Eve fire has left a family without a home and staying in a hotel. The Painters said their beloved pet pig is likely to blame for starting the fire.

“It’s been so hard,” Margaret Painter said.

The Painters have to start over from scratch without their 8-year-old pet pig, Albert, by their side.

“He knew how to open and close doors and ring a bell and wave,” Tom Painter said. “He had his own TikTok. He was a lot of fun.”

Albert, or Fat Albert as he was affectionately called, was believed to have unintentionally started a fire at Tom and Margaret Painter’s home in Brady Township on New Year’s Eve. Margaret believes he pushed some fresh hay into his heat light on their farm.

“I feel so bad because I love animals to a fault, and all I wanted him to do is get warm. He was all burned up.”

But Albert survived and was brought to a farm animal sanctuary, Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch in Darlington Township, Beaver Country.

“He’s a very nice pig,” said Lisa Marie Sopko, the founder of Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch.

Sopko said the 200-pound pig was in a lot of pain and put on morphine. She said Albert has smoke inhalation and second and third-degree burns on half of his body.

“His eyelashes and things were singed,” said Sopko. “The burns started at the tip of his ears and then went all the way down his back about that wide, and then on his rear end. His rear end was completely raw.”

Albert was in such bad shape that Sopko sent him to Ohio State University’s veterinary clinic where he’ll be treated for at least a month. He’ll then return to the sanctuary where he’ll stay.

The family’s French Bulldog, Eli, is one of five pets that escaped the fire and living at the hotel with the family. Sadly, two of their cats did not make it out.

As the Painters start to rebuild their lives, they said they’re just thankful to be alive.

“We’re blessed because all the things we have are nothing but material,” Tom Painter said. “We’re just passing through. Those things can be replaced but we have our lives.”

The Painters are leaning on their faith and friends as they search for a new home.

“At least our children are safe. We’re safe, and it’s a new chapter,” Tom Painter said. “We’ll see what the Lord’s got next.”

They’re hoping to someday rebuild on their Butler County farm.

If you’d like to help the family, head to the GoFundMe page.

