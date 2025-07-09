Rideshare driver, his passenger shot in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A rideshare driver and his passenger were shot in Homestead early Wednesday, leading detectives to two separate crime scenes.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers were called about a man shot in the area of West Street. Before first responders arrived, he showed up at a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Another man was also found shot over a mile away in the 200 block of West Miller Avenue in Munhall. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Police said the scene of the shooting was later found in the 1100 block of West Street in Homestead.

Allegheny County Police detectives continue to investigate.

