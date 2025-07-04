Detour set for Three Degree Road in Butler County during safety improvement project

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers will be detoured from Three Degree Road in Butler County this month during a safety improvement project.

PennDOT officials say a short-term detour will be in place while crews work on the Three Degree Road Intersection Project in Middlesex and Adams townships.

Three Degree Road, north of Route 228, will be closed to Davidson Road for widening of the roadway, drainage installation, traffic signal work, Americans with Disabilities Act ramp construction and driveway adjustments, officials say.

Flaggers will direct traffic to begin implementing the detour at 6 p.m. July 13 until July 28.

Drivers will detour using Route 228 Mars/Evans City Road (Route 3015), Union Church Road (Route 3017) and Valencia/Three Degree Road (T-382).

PennDOT says the project includes through lanes, turn lanes, side road improvements, adding service roads for access control, drainage and guide rail upgrades, signal replacement, signage and pavement markings, sidewalks, ADA ramps and a roundabout.

The $55.8 million project is being done by contractor Independence Excavating Inc. of Independence, Ohio. Work is scheduled for completion in November 2026.

For updates on the project, you can visit the PennDOT District 10 website. click on Projects and Public Meetings under Public Resources then click on the Route 228 Corridor Improvement Projects.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group