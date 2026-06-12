Developers unveil changes to Springdale data center plan

The developers of the data center on the site of the former Cheswick coal-fired power plant unveiled a new name and a project that has been modified to address community concerns.

Dynamo DC, as it is now called, will be a two-story, 565,000-square-foot building that will hold the energy and data infrastructure, diesel generators and a closed-loop cooling system designed to minimize the impact on the surrounding community. The project is about 20,000 square feet less than the original proposal and will have other substantial changes to reduce the impact of light, noise and air emissions to the surrounding community, said Brian Regli, veteran developer and a consultant for the owners, Allegheny DC Property.

The multi-billion-dollar project received a key approval from Springdale borough officials, although it will also need other permits from Allegheny County, including an approval from the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO). The developers and key project officials, including Civil and Environmental Consultants, Woolpert and Turner, showcased the changes and met with members of the public Wednesday evening.

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