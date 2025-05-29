Dick’s Sporting Goods defends Foot Locker acquisition amid 17% stock drop

The executive leadership of Findlay-based DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has some convincing to do when it comes to investors in the potential to come from the company’s recent announcement to buy Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) in a $2.4 billion deal.

Since the announcement nearly two weeks ago, Dick’s shares have dropped from around $210 a share down to $179 a share on the day after the announcement, with shares now bobbing around $175 a share, a nearly 17% drop in value for a retailer that’s achieved five consecutive quarters of more than 4% growth in same store sales amid a host of other positive metrics.

When asked about it on the company’s first quarter earnings call, Dick’s Executive Chairman Ed Stack acknowledged the lack of enthusiasm for the corporate buy.

