Dick’s Sporting Goods signals a full go-ahead to close on Foot Locker acquisition in the coming week

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is on pace to close on its $2.4 billion buy of Foot Locker Inc. in a little less than four months.

After the leadership of Foot Locker announced at the end of last week that its shareholders had voted to approve the deal, Dick’s Executive Chairman Ed Stack announced the successful shareholder vote in the company’s second quarter earnings call and added the acquisition also has received all needed regulatory approvals.

The company reported that it is scheduled to close on bringing Foot Locker into Dick’s Sporting Goods on September 8 after the deal was originally announced in mid-May.

Click here to read more from our partner the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group