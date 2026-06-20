PITTSBURGH — Pickle lovers, get excited: fan-favorite games are returning to Picklesburgh, and you can sign up to participate.

The Dillcathlon Games will run throughout the biggest Picklesburgh yet. Competitors can seek gehrkin glory in the Pickle Juice Drinking Contest, Pickle Eating or Bobbing for Pickles.

Contestants compete in a preview round on Thursday, July 16, followed by preliminary heats on July 17 and 18, then the championships on Sunday.

The champion of each event gets $500, a trophy and the coveted title of Duke of Drinking, Earl of Eating or Baron of Bobbing.

Registration for the games opens at 10 a.m. on June 22, and spots are expected to fill up quickly.

Contestants must be 18 or older. Click here for the full list of rules and regulations, or to sign up to compete.

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