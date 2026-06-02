Picklesburgh 2026 festival to expand with bigger footprint, extended dates

PITTSBURGH — This year’s Picklesburgh celebration will be the biggest one yet.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced the festival will expand to two new locations: the newly renovated Market Square and Arts Landing.

In addition to the two new locations, it will also include the footprint from last year’s 10th anniversary: the two Sister Bridges (Clemente and Warhol), Allegheny Landing, the recently completed Allegheny Riverfront Park, Fort Duquesne Boulevard (westbound), PPG Plaza and Sixth Street.

Picklesburgh will also be returning to a four-day schedule, running Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19.

“The extended run and larger footprint offer attendees more time and space to enjoy the festival before the peak weekend crowds, as well as accommodating a broader range of vendors, entertainment, and pickle-packed activities,” a release from PDP said.

In 2025, the festival drew more than 208,000 attendees.

Vendor announcements and the full schedule will be announced at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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