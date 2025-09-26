Disability Pride Pittsburgh raises awareness in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Disability Pride Pittsburgh took over Schenley Plaza in Oakland on Saturday, celebrating and raising awareness for people living with disabilities.

The annual event aims to normalize disabilities in modern society by promoting inclusivity and understanding. This year’s celebration also marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark legislation that has significantly impacted the lives of people with disabilities across the United States.

“I love the idea of everything becoming ‘normalized,’” said Alisa Grishman, an advocate for disability rights. “In a world full of ramps and full of sliding doors, I would not be disabled, I would just walk around in a different way than other people.”

Organizers of the event expressed their hope that with continued efforts, more disabilities will be normalized in society. The event featured various activities and discussions aimed at fostering a more inclusive community.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group