Discarded fireworks ignite trash can, flames spread to garage of South Park home

SOUTH PARK, Pa. — Firefighters say fireworks were to blame for a garage fire in South Park Township.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters were called to a home on Frickwood Drive early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, they extinguished a trash can fire that spread to the exterior wall of the residence.

Crews determined the fire was caused by fireworks thrown away in the trash can the night before. The trash can, which was next to the home’s garage, later ignited and the flames spread along the garage wall.

Firefighters say if it wasn’t for a quick-acting neighbor who saw the fire, a family could have lost their home.

The department issued reminders on the steps for properly disposing of fireworks:

Allow spent fireworks to cool down

Submerge cooled fireworks in a bucket of water overnight to ensure no heat remains and smoldering embers do not reignite

Once soaked, double-bag the fireworks in plastic bags to prevent drying out and potential reignition

Place the soaked, double-bagged fireworks in your trash container

