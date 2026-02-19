‘Disney on Ice’ skaters, characters visit kids at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — “Disney on Ice” is in Pittsburgh this week. But before performers took to the ice, they spent time at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse joined skaters in visiting young patients, helping to brighten their day.

“It’s so wonderful to see the little bit of joy that we can bring to these families here today,” performer Marika Steward Said. “That Disney magic is something really, really special, and we’re so happy to be able to do that.”

“Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures” runs through Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

