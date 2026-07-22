Disney and a major food manufacturer ink multi-year deal. Here are the brands involved

The Kraft Heinz Co. and The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday a partnership that will give the food manufacturer a prominent place at its theme parks and cruise lines.

The deal will put out front 10 of Kraft Heinz’s most recognizable brands, including Heinz ketchup, Kraft Mac & Cheese and Philadelphia — not just within the Disney (NYSE: DIS) parks, resorts and cruise lines, but also in media and streaming platforms. Financial details of the multiyear deal weren’t disclosed.

“For generations, families have grown up with our brands side by side, watching Disney favorites with a bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese or reaching for Heinz at the table,” said Nicholas Amaya, Kraft Heinz’s president of North America. “This alliance is about showing up together in the moments that matter most, whether at the parks or at home, to deliver elevated experiences and storytelling that turn everyday meals into memories that last for a lifetime.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group