Man killed in Parkway North crash involving wrong-way tractor-trailer identified

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the person killed Tuesday in a crash involving a wrong-way tractor-trailer on the Parkway North.

Investigators say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. when a tractor-trailer lost control, entered the median, then traveled through the guiderail and began driving south in the northbound lanes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Tractor-trailer crosses Parkway North median, hits SUV; 1 dead

The truck hit a Lincoln SUV, killing the driver. That driver has been identified as Joseph Sasso, 54.

The operator of the truck, PSP says, is a 70-year-old man. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

>>SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE<<

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group