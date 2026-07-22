Man killed in Parkway North crash involving wrong-way tractor-trailer identified

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the person killed Tuesday in a crash involving a wrong-way tractor-trailer on the Parkway North.
Investigators say the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. when a tractor-trailer lost control, entered the median, then traveled through the guiderail and began driving south in the northbound lanes.
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The truck hit a Lincoln SUV, killing the driver. That driver has been identified as Joseph Sasso, 54.
The operator of the truck, PSP says, is a 70-year-old man. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
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