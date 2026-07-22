Owner of Westmoreland County pool company facing charges in 3 home improvement fraud cases

An Irwin man is facing charges in three separate criminal cases for alleged home improvement fraud.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against Nolan Nichols, 45, who owns Nichols Pools.

He’s accused of being hired to build or renovate swimming pools but never completing the work.

PSP explains a Hempfield Township homeowner contacted them in June regarding a possible home improvement theft and contractor fraud complaint involving Nichols.

The homeowner made multiple deposits totaling $9,000 and spent an additional $20,000 on construction materials at Nichols’ direction.

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