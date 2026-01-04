District attorney’s office to review case of teen’s controversial arrest in Pitcairn, NAACP says

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will review the case of a teen’s controversial arrest in Pitcairn.

Channel 11 told you about questions swirling after video circulated online showed police arresting a 17-year-old in late December.

Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally told Channel 11 that officers stopped the teen while he was walking in an area where there had been a rash of car break-ins. The teen was allegedly uncooperative, and the situation escalated.

The NAACP Pittsburgh Branch and other organizations issued a joint statement raising questions about the arrest and some perceived issues.

On Saturday night, the NAACP Pittsburgh Branch gave an update on the case, saying Chief Farally, at his solicitor’s advice, decided to hand it over to the DA’s office “for an external review and investigation with criminal charges being filed through the Pacfile Juvenile System.”

Farally has turned over body camera footage from the incident to the DA’s office, the NAACP adds.

